‘Will retire from politics if Kavitha is re-elected’

Expelled Congress MLA Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has challenged Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao to get his sister and Member of Parliament K. Kavitha re-elected in the forthcoming general elections and said: “If KTR can get his sister elected again I will retire from politics permanently.”

“I will get elected either as an MP or MLA from my Nalgonda constituency despite all efforts of the TRS leadership. No one can stop the victory of Congress party at Centre and in the State under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi this time. People are waiting to send TRS home,” said he while addressing a news conference, here on Friday.

Charging Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao with introducing schemes and implementing works only for commissions, he said the Pranahitha-Chevella project was redesigned only for that purpose. It would otherwise have been completed with ₹30,000 crore by this time.

For the first time after Independence a Chief Minister has not honoured a High Court judgement and the Chief Minister has not taken any steps to restore the membership of two expelled Opposition MLAs, he said and termed it outrageous.

If the Government does not take action on Sri Chaitanya-Narayana for the scam that came to light on Thursday, he would move the court, he said. Congress leaders Taher Bin Hamdan, B. Mahesh Goud, Gadugu Gangadhar, Nagesh Reddy and others were present.