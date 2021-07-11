‘Will remain in Congress’

Bhongir MP meets Kishan, seeking funds for fort

Bhongir MP and senior Congress leader Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, annoyed after being denied the PCC president post, said that he would continue to remain in the Congress and work in the constituency.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, he refused to be drawn into discussion over the PCC chief issue and said he would not talk about politics now as announced earlier. He, however, said new PCC chief Revanth Reddy was a small figure in the party and asked the media not to rake up the issue with him. He felt there was no big leader to lead the Congress in Telangana.

Mr. Venkata Reddy met Union Minister Tourism and Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy on Sunday and sought his assistance in developing the historic fort in Bhongir town. He said the Bhongir fort had a huge history and was of tremendous tourism value if developed and promoted properly.

Places of tourist interest in Telangana had been neglected for long and ‘being a native of Telangana you understand the historic importance of the fort,’ he told the Union Minister and sought help from the Tourism Ministry to promote it. The Minister assured that he would extend all the possible help for Bhongir fort promotion.