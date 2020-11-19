Will release the details of funds spent on GHMC: KTR

Stating that the TRS government has spent ₹ 67,000 crore for the city’s development, the TRS working president and Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao said he would release a detailed account of the spending.
Mr. Rama Rao claimed no other government has spent so much on improving the city’s infrastructure and developmental activities and said this was done without burdening people with taxes. The Municipal Minister assured that a new GHMC Act will be brought to deal with illegal constructions on the nalas (drainage lines). The Act would empower officials to demolish illegal structures without any notice. After the Strategic Road Development Project (SRDP), he said the government is working on the Strategic Nala Development Plan (SNDP) to improve the drainage system in the city.
