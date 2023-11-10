Will not be cowed down by ‘vendetta politics’, says Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy

November 10, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - KHAMMAM

Former Khammam MP and the Congress candidate from Palair Assembly seat Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has alleged that the BJP led dispensation at the Centre was misusing the central agencies to harass him in connivance with the ruling BRS in Telangana ahead of the November 30 Assembly elections.

Speaking to the media after filing his nomination from the Palair Assembly seat on Thursday afternoon, Mr Reddy alleged that the Income Tax raids were conducted on his house and offices in the town on the day of filing of his nomination papers.

Pointing out that he had already anticipated raids by the central agencies on his residential and office premises, he said, “I will not be cowed down by the vendetta politics of the persons at the helm before the Assembly polls.” He exuded confidence that the Congress party will trounce the BRS at the ensuing hustings and form the government in Telangana to usher in “Indiramma Rajyam.”

Earlier in the day, Mr Srinivas Reddy had written to the election authorities complaining against what he termed as “intentional activity” to create disturbance at his residence and delay his nomination filing process. Several supporters of Mr Reddy staged a protest in the town on Thursday afternoon condemning the “IT raids” on his residence and offices.

