Will fight polls without tie-up: Bandi Sanjay

The BJP will fight the next Assembly election on its own although every other political party have been trying to forge an alliance with it, claimed party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday.

Talking to the media during his visit to Nagarkurnool to open the new district headquarters, he said similar offices would be opened in all areas soon. The party was gearing up to take on the TRS which had failed to fulfil any of the promises made before the last elections including loan waiver for the farmers, jobs for the youth, whereas there had been instances of nurses being forced to quit their jobs after utilising their services during the COVID waves, he said.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao keeps making fresh promises without bothering to explain the progress of old ones. He thinks he can continue to hoodwink people with his empty rhetoric and drama like the one he is playing in coordination with AP CM on projects across river Krishna,” he charged.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar accused KCR of deliberately keeping quiet even as the neighbouring government had been going ahead with tenders and works.

Protest

In a separate development, former Uppal MLA and senior BJP leader NVSS Prabhakar and his followers were arrested by the police when they were trying to protest against the illegal transport of cattle to slaughter houses at the main road. The charge was that even cows were bring transported for slaughter but the police had not been “serious” in preventing the same.