‘Will expose govt. failures on health in Assembly’

Vikramarka accuses CM of not taking adequate measures

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has said that the party would expose the deficiencies in government hospitals on the floor of the Assembly as he blamed Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for failing to take adequate measures to tackle coronavirus.

Mr. Vikramarka, who is on a 11-day visit to government hospitals in all the districts, visited the Karimnagar district hospital on Thursday. MLC T. Jeevan Reddy and other party leaders were present with him.

The CLP leader accused the Chief Minister of confining himself to his farm house when people were suffering with want of facilities at hospitals and there was lack of men and material to treat corona patients.

“The CM has failed to instil confidence both among patients and medical professionals,” he said.

He added that Mr. KCR should take the blame for the corona deaths, as adequate measures were not taken to deal with the pandemic despite the time and resources.

“Despite the demands and requests, the Chief Minister has failed to include COVID under Aarogyasri or fill up the vacancies to strengthen the hands of the warriors,” he said.

Mr. Vikramarka also said that corona patients with white ration cards should be given free treatment in all hospitals and the government should bear the expenses for those who don’t have the cards. He said government should ensure that private hospitals strictly followed the guidelines with regard to treatment charges.

He also suggested that 50% of rooms in all hotels should be taken over by the government to convert them into quarantine centres. To monitor private hospitals and quarantine centres, a committee should be constituted with senior officials, he said.