Will cordon off ODF on June 17: Jayaprakash Reddy

Former whip T. Jayaprakash Reddy warned that the Ordinance Factory (ODF) at Yeddumylaram will be cordoned off on June 17 demanding providing employment for locals.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy demanded the Government employing of locals in the ODF and both State Government and Central Government should act in this regard.

“Now it was the turn of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao and Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya to pass a resolution in the Assembly on Article 370 D,” said Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy.

Referring to Telangana Public Service Commission, he alleged that it’s Chairman Ghanta Chakrapani had failed to meet the aspirations of unemployed youth and jobs are being provided to those close to the family of Chief Minister.