‘Will build mosque in new Secretariat complex’

The State government on Wednesday assured the Telangana High Court that it would construct a modern mosque on the campus of the proposed new Secretariat complex.
Government counsel stated this before Justice A. Abhishek Reddy who heard a writ petition seeking a declaration on the demolition of two mosques while bringing down the old Secretariat buildings. The judge instructed government counsel to file a memo giving assurance to build new mosque.
A lawyer M. Jakeer Hussain Javid, who filed the petition, stated that two mosques, Jamia Masjid and the Masjid-e-Hashim, were demolished while pulling down old Secretariat building. He appealed to the court to declare the action of the government illegal and issue an appropriate order.
‘Diet scam’
In a separate PIL petition, the bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy issued notices to the State government over alleged ‘diet scam’ in Niloufer hospital. The petition was filed by P. Bhagvantha Rao of Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsava Samithi.
He charged in the petition that the contractor who was supplying diet to the patients in the hospital indulged in malpractices and siphoned off money released by the government. The bench instructed Advocate-General B.S. Prasad to secure instructions on the points raised by the petitioner and explain if any action was taken against the diet contractor. Hearing on the petition would be held after two weeks.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath