‘Will build mosque in new Secretariat complex’

The State government on Wednesday assured the Telangana High Court that it would construct a modern mosque on the campus of the proposed new Secretariat complex.

Government counsel stated this before Justice A. Abhishek Reddy who heard a writ petition seeking a declaration on the demolition of two mosques while bringing down the old Secretariat buildings. The judge instructed government counsel to file a memo giving assurance to build new mosque.

A lawyer M. Jakeer Hussain Javid, who filed the petition, stated that two mosques, Jamia Masjid and the Masjid-e-Hashim, were demolished while pulling down old Secretariat building. He appealed to the court to declare the action of the government illegal and issue an appropriate order.

‘Diet scam’

In a separate PIL petition, the bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy issued notices to the State government over alleged ‘diet scam’ in Niloufer hospital. The petition was filed by P. Bhagvantha Rao of Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsava Samithi.

He charged in the petition that the contractor who was supplying diet to the patients in the hospital indulged in malpractices and siphoned off money released by the government. The bench instructed Advocate-General B.S. Prasad to secure instructions on the points raised by the petitioner and explain if any action was taken against the diet contractor. Hearing on the petition would be held after two weeks.