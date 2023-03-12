Will bolster CISF with state-of-art technologies: Amit Shah

March 12, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - Hyderabad

For the security of ports, airports and industrial units, the Ministry of Home Affairs will leave no stone unturned to equip the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) with state-of-the-art technologies to tackle challenges, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He was addressing the 54th CISF Raising Day parade at National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Upon his arrival at NISA-Hyderabad, Mr.Shah paid tributes at the Brave Heart Memorial by laying a wreath. He was accompanied by CISF director-general Sheel Vardhan Singh. The Minister was honoured with a General Salute, and later, he reviewed the ceremonial parade.

Mr.Vardhan Singh expressed his gratitude to the Union Minister and said that over a period of five decades, CISF has carved a niche for itself in the field of security and emerged as the premier, multi-dimensional and professionally competent force. He also said that the force is ready to shoulder any responsibility assigned by the government, while announcing 3,039 head constables were being promoted to the rank of assistant sub-inspector.

The annual in-house publication, ‘Sentinel-2023’ and coffee table book on saving lives, ‘Jeevan Raksha Parmo Dharma’, was released by Mr.Shah, who congratulated the parade commander and personnel who took part in the parade for “excellent performance”. He highlighted the critical role played by CISF in the economic development of the country and at sensitive airports, Delhi Metro, ports and other vital industrial establishments, and said that the dedication and commitment of the brave personnel of CISF is highly praiseworthy.

“CISF has been constantly upgrading itself by adopting sophisticated equipment like robotics and Artificial Intelligence for providing security to the nation. A country can be developed only if its airports, seaports and other vital establishments are secure and safe, and the CISF is playing this role very effectively. By adopting a hybrid model, they are going to enhance this role in times to come. This will also pave the way for private companies to use the services of CISF in advisory and many other roles. In the coming two decades, the force would also be able to protect private companies from security-related threats likely to arise from modern technology and drones,” said Mr.Shah, adding that the Ministry of Home Affairs is committed to providing necessary support to CISF for making it capable of facing futuristic challenges.

He also said that the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will continue with the zero tolerance policy against terrorism which has been in place since the past nine years, and that terrorism, separatism and anti-national activities in any part of the country will be dealt with firmly.

An investiture ceremony was also organised on the occasion, wherein the chief guest decorated 23 CISF officers and personnel with Police Medal for Gallantry, President Police Medal for distinguished service, President Police Medal for Meritorious Service and Jeevan Raksha Padak.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region G. Kishan Reddy, MP K. Laxman and State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar were among the dignitaries present on the occasion.

Women personnel of CISF performed Kalaripayattu, an indigenous martial art form which originated in Kerala. A total of 172 women personnel showcased bare-hand physical exercise with offensive defensive moves and five types of fights with different weapons. The Special Tactics and Training Wing of CISF, which has a range of operations, from securing urban installations like airports and Delhi Metro Rail to protecting VIPs to guarding vast swathes of land in Left Wing Extremist-affected areas, presented various tactics used in countering such situations.