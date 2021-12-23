Hyderabad

Wild dogs released into zoo

Four Indian wild dogs, two male and two female, also called ‘Dhole’ and ‘Whistling hunters’, received from Pilikula Biological Park at Mangalore as part of an animal exchange programme were released into a special enclosure at the Nehru Zoological Park on Thursday.

The wild dogs were quarantined at the zoo for four weeks before being released by Forest Minister Indrakaran Reddy.

Indian wild dogs hunt in packs of 20 to 30. The species is protected under Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972.

The Minister also inaugurated an aviary complex and a CCTV surveillance monitoring system. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R. Sobha and other forest officials were present.


