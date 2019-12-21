‘Wife of one of the accused is a minor’

Members of the Narayanpet District Child Protection Office (DCPO) on Saturday visited the house of Ch. Chennakeshavulu, one of the four accused in the Disha case, and confirmed that his wife, who is seven months pregnant now, is a minor.

A two-member team of the DCPO visited Gudigandla village in Makthal mandal and spoke to the wife of the slain accused. “Despite being a minor she got married. So, now she should be in state home till she turns 18 years,” sources said.

The officials said they spoke to Chennakeshavulu’s family members and visited her school. She is an orphan and got married to Chennakeshavulu less than a year ago.

According to her school bona fide records, where she studied up to class 7, she was born in 2006. Sources confirmed that the DCPO officials asked the family members to appear before the Child Welfare Committee, either on Tuesday or Friday, and before that the committee might take a decision.