Widened roads shrink space around Clock Tower

Structure was a gift of Seth Dewan Bahadur Ramgopal

As vehicles mill around the small traffic island, the clock strikes 4. The sound makes everyone look up, including the workers who have been trimming the hedges and the lawn for years. A deep melodious sound that sets up the theme for the hourly chime of the clock. The clock has once again started ticking at Secunderabad Clock Tower.

“It’s a new clock where time is synchronised with GPS. The sound is produced with an amplifier. This kind of accuracy is not possible with older mechanical clocks which require high maintenance,” informs Rohit Chugani of Ramesh Watch Company, which has installed the new clock.

While the news about ticking of the clock has created a buzz, work on the clock tower and the park is in progress.

A small temple that used to exist on one side of the park now has a fencing and a tall colourful gopuram with a separate entrance. Satellite imagery shows how the park has shrunk considerably over time as the road around it has expanded. Visitors have to cross a road to reach the Telangana Martyrs Memorial. But the biggest change is the appearance of the clock tower with a pristine white coat of paint that contrasts with the stone and masonry structure.

The four lions on the towers too have been coated with the paint making them one with the structure and hiding the skill of the sculptor and the ferocity of the lions. “Painting of old stone structure can be termed as pastiche. Paint will be absorbed by pores of the stone and it will be really difficult to remove it completely later. The paint will also act as a barrier for moisture imbibed in the pores of stone and thus damage the stone in the long run,” says a conservation architect.

The clock was a gift of a Seth Dewan Bahadur Ramgopal, whose statue is located in another island near the Paradise Hotel. The clock tower is also host to a plaque mounted on a fountain. It informs that the Secunderabad Water Works was opened by the Resident on February 1, 1897.

The Resident at that time was Sir Trevor Chichele Plowden who had a 22-year-old daughter Pamela. Posted as a British army officer, a 23-year-old Lieutenant of 4th Queen’s Own Hussars known as Winston Churchill met Pamela and became besotted with her.

Archivists have dug out a letter he wrote to his mother about Pamela and a caustically salty remark about Hyderabad: “I was introduced yesterday to Miss Pamela Plowden - who lives here. I must say that she is the most beautiful girl that I have ever seen - ‘Bar none’… We are going to try and do the City of Hyderabad together - on an elephant. You dare not walk or the natives spit at Europeans - which provokes retaliation leading to riots.”

Miss Pamela had other ideas about Winston Churchill. But the plaque inaugurated in the Secunderabad Clock Tower park shows a bit of magic to a different generation.