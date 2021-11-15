Why was government silent at Southern States meet?: Yaskhi

‘Government not serious in protecting State interests’

Former Lok Sabha member and Congress campaign committee chairman Madhu Yashki Goud questioned the silence of Telangana government at the Southern States meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Tirupati on Sunday.

“Why was the government silent in the meeting on the promises made by the Centre at the time of formation of Telangana? Were ITIR park in Hyderabad, steel factory at Bayyaram and railway coach factory in Kazipet not there in the list of promises? Why did the State fail to question the Union government?” asked Mr. Madhu Yashki wondering whether the government led by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is serious about protecting the interests of the State.

“The TRS supported the BJP at the Centre for the past seven years. Now it has been creating a drama as if it is fighting the Union government on some issues. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been saying that the State government is not getting the Central funds. Is he accepting that they have failed to get the rightful funds for the State?” questioned the Congress leader.

The Congress leader also alleged that the government is silent despite cotton prices coming down in the market. He said that the prices fell by ₹1,000 in the last one week in Warangal market.

He urged the both Centre and State, in a release here on Monday, to address the issue of paddy procurement, instead of fighting each other.

Meanwhile, Kisan Congress chairman Anvesh Reddy alleged that lack of proper planning by the government led to the problem of paddy procurement in the State.

Speaking to reporters along with spokesperson Sudheer Reddy and Yadadri district Kisan Congress president Marri Narasimha Reddy here on Monday, Mr. Reddy said that so far only 7.7 lakh quintals of paddy was procured though the government has an expectation of more than one crore quintals of paddy production.

Alleging that it was taking more than three weeks to make payments, he said that so far only ₹43 crore payments were made against ₹1,509 crore that has to be paid to farmers.