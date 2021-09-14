Why the delay in recruiting APPs: HC

Expressing dissatisfaction over the delay in filling up 174 posts of Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP), Telangana High Court on Monday instructed the government to complete the process by the end of this October.

After hearing contentions of the government in a suo moto taken up PIL petition, a bench of Acting Chief Justice and Justice T. Vinod Kumar said no further extension of time would be permitted on the matter. After perusing the affidavit filed by Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board, the bench observed the appointment process was going at slow pace.

The bench declined to grant a time of 18 more weeks to complete the recruitment process as sought by the board. Absence of APPs was drastically affecting disposal of cases in different courts of the State, it said.

While a GO was issued for recruiting APPs on this March 27, the government inked an agreement with Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) on July 15 to conduct the exam. Thus, over three months of time was wasted for finalising an agreement to conduct an exam, the bench observed. “Why this delay in arriving at an agreement,” the bench said.

The bench did not agree with the contentions of the board that it cannot act in haste in the appointment of APPs. It said even the HC had undertaken appointment of district and junior civil judges by handing over the responsibility of recruitment to an agency.

“There is a lot of pressure on courts to dispose of pending cases. Cases are piling up due to non-availability of prosecutors despite charge-sheets being filed,” the bench said. With inadequate number of APPs, one APP was being burdened with the work of looking after matters relating to five courts, the bench noted.