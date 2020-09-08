Why question my appointment as HCA Ombudsman, ex-judge asks apex council members

HYDERABAD

Justice Deepak Verma, former Judge of Supreme Court of India, appealed to the members of the Apex Council of Hyderabad Cricket Association to refrain from writing any mails to him, failing which appropriate action shall be taken against them, with regard to his appointment as Ombudsman and Ethics Officer of the HCA.

“It (his appointment) can be ratified later as the same is under control and regulation of the General Body, as mentioned above,” he said in the letter, a copy of which is with The Hindu. “ Item No. 14 (1) of the Apex Council meeting held on March 16, 2020 makes it clear that a letter had been sent to me for my approval to act as Ombudsman of HCA,” he said. “In fact, the letter for my approval had been received by me from R. Vijayanand, Secretary, himself. After receiving this letter from the Secretary, I had given my oral consent to the same,” he wrote.

“It is pertinent to mention here that, all the office-bearers had attended the Apex Council meeting on June 6 and raised no objection at that point of time (about my appointment). I fail to understand that, on one hand you are attending the meeting(s) and approving without objection certain agenda, with regard to appointment of Ombudsman and on the other hand, you are writing to me saying that my appointment is illegal,” Justice Verma stated.

“I would like to make it clear that there is no illegality in my appointment as Ombudsman. The decision of my appointment shall be ratified at the time of next AGM. However, you as a Secretary, Joint Secretary and Treasurer have no right to question my appointment, more so when you yourself have consented and have raised no objection at the Apex Council meetings,” Justice Verma said.

“I would like to make it clear that a written consent has already been provided by me vide my letter dated September 2 and from that date I have already assumed the charge of Ombudsman,” he said.