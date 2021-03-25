Why properties not reclaimed, Waqf Board asked

2,186 properties illegally encroached upon or occupied by different persons in the State

Telangana High Court on Thursday took an exception to Waqf Board not initiating steps to reclaim its 2,186 properties which were illegally encroached upon or occupied by different persons in the State.

Hearing a couple of PIL petitions on Waqf properties, a bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy sought to know from Waqf Board why it had failed to secure the 2,186 properties. The board had identified in 2020 that these assets were being illegally occupied by others.

Despite receiving favourable orders from the court, why the board was not reclaiming the properties, the bench asked the Waqf Board counsel. It directed the counsel to file a report within two weeks as to how many of the 2,186 properties had been secured by the board and what action was being taken up to ensure all the board’s properties were safe.