Why is paddy grown in CM’s farmhouse, asks Congress

HYDERABAD

28 December 2021 20:51 IST

Congress leaders lashed out at Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy and asked him what forced the government to stop Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy’s Rachabanda programme at ‘Erravalli’.

At separate press conferences AICC secretary Sampath Kumar and TPCC senior vice-president Mallu Ravi asked the TRS Ministers to accept their failure instead of ‘shamelessly’ blaming the Congress for the present paddy crisis. The government was afraid that KCR’s farmhouse practices would be exposed if the Congress was allowed to chat with the farmers.

Mr. Sampath said the Minister seems to have lost his senses in criticising the Congress rather than replying as to why Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has sown paddy in his farmhouse while discouraging the same. “We are committed to our statement of KCR sowing paddy in 150 acres in his farmhouse and let the government prove it was wrong,” he said.

Mr. Mallu Ravi said the Congress will never collude with the ‘communal BJP’ unlike the TRS that has been supporting the saffron party on all platforms. With their nexus exposed they are now putting up a fake fight.