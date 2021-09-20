Why is KTR afraid of undergoing a drug test: Revanth

Hyderabad

20 September 2021 20:23 IST

Congress chief extends ‘White Challenge’ to BSP leader Praveen Kumar

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy charged Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao of running away from the drug analysis test after expressing his desire for the same.

Mr. Reddy, who arrived at the Martyr’s memorial after inviting Mr. Rao and former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, said he would come back anytime the Minister wishes for his presence for the White Challenge, an idea he had floated. He also thanked Mr. Konda Vishveshwar Reddy for accepting the challenge.

Addressing the Congress workers who turned up at the memorial, he alleged that the report of the Special Investigation Team headed by Akun Sabharwal that probed into the drugs case was suppressed and it was made inaccessible even to the Central agencies. “When these questions are raised, Mr. Rao is trying to dilute the issue raising irrelevant questions,” Mr. Reddy said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Reddy alleged that drug abuse in Telangana has reached an alarming proportion and the government is non-serious about it as people close to the government are involved in it. To send a positive message in this regard, it would have been good if Mr. Rao responded for the tests, he said. He also asked Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao to go on surprise visits to the pubs so that he can realise the extent of the menace.

Mr. Vishweshwar Reddy said Mr. K.T. Rama Rao should have accepted the challenge - instead of making it an ego issue. He extended White Challenge to BJP State president Bandi Sanjay and BSP leader R.S. Praveen Kumar.

Addressing separate press conferences late, Congress leaders Addanki Dayakar, Manavata Roy and others said that Mr. Revanth Reddy rose to the position of PCC president from a ZPTC with his hard work, unlike Mr. K.T. Rama Rao.