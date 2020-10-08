Why is govt. seeking private property details: Jagga Reddy

‘Give property details of Chief Minister, Ministers, MLAs and bureaucrats so that people can be convinced about the idea’

Congress MLA of Sangareddy T. Jayaprakash Reddy has questioned the government’s intention asking people to furnish their property details for incorporation in Dharani portal and alleged that the data could be compromised.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the government should also take details on the loans owed by the people to institutions and individuals while seeking to divulge the details of properties.

He felt there is a motive behind collecting the personal property details of people when they were available with the sub-registrar offices and with local body authorities.

Stating that such a huge decision should have been taken after putting the idea for discussion and debate among the public and experts, he said he wanted to question the government on this in the Assembly, but he was not given any opportunity. Public opinion should be sought first on such a massive decision, he argued.

To instil confidence among the people, the government should first start uploading the property details of the Chief Minister, Ministers, MLAs, IAS and IPS officers, he said so that people can be convinced about the idea. The entire exercise looks faulty and is bound to create more problems for the people in future, he claimed.

Mr. Reddy said people were worried that the government wants to misuse the data to target them in the future and also cut down the government benefits. People buy properties with life long savings and they don’t want to put that data for manipulation, he claimed.