‘Why is govt. not enforcing Telangana Markets Act?’

HC tells govt. to present its proposed plan of action to implement the Act by Monday

The Telangana High Court on Friday asked the State government why it is not enforcing the provisions of the Telangana State (Agricultural produce and Livestock) Markets Act-1966.

Hearing a PIL petition, a bench of Justices A. Rajasheker Reddy and B. Vijaysen Reddy directed the State government to present its proposed plan of action to implement the Act by Monday.

The petition was filed by Nadigadda Rytu Hakkula Porata Samithi of Jogulamba Gadwal district. The petitioner’s counsel N.S. Arjun Kumar said the Act mandated that companies supplying seed entered into an agreement with the farmers. Such agreement should incorporate details of the price at which the companies would purchase the agricultural produce. It also had some legal safeguards for the farmers.

However, the ‘seed companies’ were not signing any such agreements with the farmers. Instead, they brought in the system of intermediaries called ‘seed organisers’. Such agents would persuade the farmers to undertake production of seed for the ‘seed companies’.

These agents too would not ink any deal with the ryots, Mr. Arjun Kumar told the court. “They would lend amount to the farmers at high rate of interest and collect promissory notes from them,” the lawyer contended. Actually, this money is given to the intermediaries at much lesser rate of interest.

The counsel told the bench that the Centre, to protect the interests of farming community, had promulgated an ordinance christened Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services-2020.

More than two months have passed since the ordinance was promulgated, but the State government is yet to notify rules under it, the lawyer said. With Advocate General B.S. Prasad seeking time to secure instructions on the matter, the bench posted the hearing to Monday.