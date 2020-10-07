Why is govt. mum on minor Dalit girl’s rape, asks Cong. MLA

Congress team visits the girl, who was allegedly set afire by her employer, at the hospital

Congress MLA D. Seethakka has questioned the silence of the government over the rape and murder-attempt on a 13-year-old girl from Khammam, who is now battling for her life in Osmania General Hospital.

Ms. Seethakka, along with TPCC spokesperson Indira Shobhan and a team of Congress workers, visited the girl in the hospital, said it was unfortunate that not a Minister or even a MLA has visited the family even after 18 days of the horrific incident.

She said the government did not even shift the girl with 70% burns to a private hospital for better treatment. “This government is blind and deaf to the rape of a dalit girl and it is shameful that none from the government has responded so far,” she remarked.

The girl was allegedly set ablaze after she resisted rape by the son of the house owner where she is a domestic help in Khammam. According to the police, on September 18 the girl was at her employer’s home when his son tried to rape her. As she resisted and tried to escape, the accused allegedly poured kerosene on her and set her ablaze. The accused family allegedly misled the girl’s parents saying she suffered burns while lighting a lamp and also promised compensation.

She was shifted to a private hospital in Khammam for treatment and the police was informed later by the girl’s parents. The girl was shifted to Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment. The accused was also arrested. His wife is carrying and was not present at home when the incident occurred.