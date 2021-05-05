Why is COVID testing low, asks HC

HYDERABAD

05 May 2021 23:17 IST

Instructs govt. to conduct 1 lakh tests daily, deploy mobile testing vans in micro-containment zones

Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to evolve a strategy to restrain people from the neighbouring State of Andhra Pradesh entering Telangana as a new strain of virus called L-440 was reportedly spreading.

A bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy said the government should take all precautions with respect to people getting affected by the new virus strain in the State.

Hearing a batch of PIL petitions on COVID-connected subjects, the bench sought to know from Advocate General B.S. Prasad if all the zoos in the State were closed, citing media reports about lions getting affected by the coronavirus in Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad.

Observing that COVID-19 tests in the State had dwindled, the bench instructed the government to conduct one lakh tests daily. It said the testing figures in the State were abysmally low. The bench sought to know from Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao why the State was unable to step up the number of tests.

Dr. Srinivasa Rao, appearing for the hearing through video conference, said that people were not coming to the 1,110 testing centres set up across the State. Earlier, even asymptomatic persons used to come and get tested but that was not happening now, he added.

Not agreeing with his contentions, the CJ said, in fact, people were thronging the testing centres having learnt about the piling up of bodies at crematoriums and burial grounds. Many people were being sent back since sufficient number of testing kits were not available, the CJ said.

She instructed the government to ensure one lakh tests were conducted every day. Mobile testing vans should be pressed into service in all the 186 micro containment zones.