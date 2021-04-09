‘Why is CM silent on TRS MLAs involved in drug case?’

Hyderabad

KCR is taking people for granted: Dasoju Sravan

Telangana Congress Committee president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has questioned the moral right of the government to seek votes when Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao doesn’t speak a word against a Minister threatening realtors for money, MLAs figuring in drugs cases and illegal mining, and a ZP chairperson accused in the murder of High Court lawyers.

Speaking to reporters here along with AICC spokesperson, Dasoju Sravan, he said it was disgraceful that the CM was silent on such illegal activities when he claims his government to be corruption-free. Instead of being responsible and answerable CM is taking the state people for granted, he alleged.

The Nalgonda MP said the CM is silent when Labour Minister Ch. Malla Reddy was openly caught on tape extorting money from real estate dealers and also when four TRS MLAs names cropped up in drugs case unearthed by the Bengaluru police. CM is also unmoved when Peddapalli ZP Chairperson Putta Madhu is accused in the daylight murder of High Court lawyers in Manthani. Similarly, several news reports have been published on Thungaturthy MLA Gyadari Kishore Kumar’s involvement in illegal sand mining.

He demanded that the four MLAs be disqualified immediately for their alleged involvement in the drugs scandal.

He reminded that the Benguluru police have recorded the statement of a prominent businessman who said that four MLAs of TRS were involved. He also sought the dismissal of Mr. Malla Reddy from the Cabinet.

Mr. Reddy said the BJP president, Bandi Sanjay was silent on TRS MLAs involvement in the drugs case and alleged that maybe he has settled the case with the help of the BJP government in Karnataka. “If BJP has not colluded with the TRS, why it is not bringing pressure on the Karnataka government to take up action on the four MLAs.”

Mr. Reddy said the CM was confident of ignoring these allegations as he feels elections can be won pumping money and misusing machinery.

This pure arrogance that money can win elections should be rejected by voters in Nagarjunasagar.