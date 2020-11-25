Why has TRS pushed entire Cabinet, MPs, MLAs, MLCs for GHMC elections: Revanth

Questioning the campaign of entire Telangana cabinet and 90 odd MLAs and MLCs and Parliament members in the GHMC elections, TPCC working president A. Revanth Reddy said where were these people when the city was flooded and people were suffering.

The Congress MP said the ruling party was afraid of defeat and that is why the entire TRS machinery was put in for campaigning in the city “If the TRS is so confident, why is it forcing all the MLAs from across Telangana to campaign here?” he asked during his road shows in support of the Congress candidates.

“People’s voice will not reflect in the GHMC council if candidates of the ruling party are elected as they will remain silent with no guts to question the government,” Mr. Reddy said as he asked votes for Congress candidates in various divisions in Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency.

The Malkajgiri MP, who conducted road shows in support of Congress candidates in Hayath Nagar, Mansoorabad, Ramanthapur and Habsiguda, said that only Congress candidates could raise issues on behalf of the people while ruling party corporators would remain silent like their MLAs. “Give strength to the opposition,” he said.

In Hayath Nagar and Mansoorabad in support of Gurram Srinivas Reddy and Jakkidi Prabhakar Reddy respectively, the Congress MP targeted local MLA D. Sudheer Reddy, saying that he defected to the ruling party after being elected from the Congress but so far did nothing. “Neither the registration issues that he promised were solved nor could he get any funds for the colonies,” he alleged.

During the campaign in Ramanthpur, Habsiguda and Chilukanagar in support of Soumya, Uma Sudhakar Reddy and Beena Bhaskar Reddy, he said that the local Uppal MLA has done nothing for the area and now he was seeking votes for his wife. “What will they do except keeping silent in front of KCR and KTR,” he said. “Give me 30 corporators and I will show people’s strength to the government.”

Mr. Reddy said that the TRS government was fleecing people in the name of LRS scheme and people should question when the TRS candidates come for the campaign. “They ate the money meant to be distributed to flood victims and people should not forget and forgive them,” he said.