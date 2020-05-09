Hyderabad

‘Why fresh tenders worth ₹21,000 cr. for Kaleshwaram?’

CLP Leader and Congress MLA Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka at a press conference in the Media Hall of Assembly in Hyderabad on Saturday.

CLP Leader and Congress MLA Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka at a press conference in the Media Hall of Assembly in Hyderabad on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: G_RAMAKRISHNA

Congress says Central Vigilance will be approached on ‘corruption’ in project

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka questioned the reason for the government calling for tenders worth ₹21,000 crore for Kaleshwaram project when finances would be in dire straits due to the pandemic.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the State already was under ₹3.21 lakh crore debt and taking loans of ₹21,000 crore again shows how the government was handling finances. The retired engineers’ association has also strongly opposed the new loans, he said, adding that the State may be burdened with another ₹8,000 crore in the present circumstances.

Mr. Vikramarka said the party would approach the Central Vigilance Commission on Kaleshwaram project to expose the corruption in it and unnecessary burden on the people. He alleged that the Chief Minister abuses Congress with the sole intention of diverting his corrupt practices.

Former Minister D. Sreedhar Babu said COVID-19 may spread further with opening of sand mines as the government had not done any tests for the people engaged in sand mining. He added that corporate educational institutions have increased fee despite the Chief Minister directing them not to.

Alleging that both the Central and State governments failed to infuse confidence in people on economy revival, he demanded that a financial package be announced taking the suggestions of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who had suggested that the governments pay ₹7,500 to every poor family.

