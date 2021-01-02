Why extend Secunderguda lands stay order: HC

HYDERABAD

02 January 2021 00:29 IST

Telangana High Court asked State government why it was seeking extension of the order staying a single judge order directing it to issue e-pass books of lands to farmers in Secunderguda village of Gandipet mandal in Ranga Reddy district.

A bench of Justices A. Rajasheker Reddy and K. Lakshman directed the State government to explain why it wanted extension of the stay order within a week. Earlier, a single judge delivered verdict instructing the government to issue e-pass books to farmers in Secunderguda village. Along with the State government, four legal heirs of Paigah filed petitions appealing against the single judge order. In November, the division bench stayed the single judge order after hearing the appeal petitions.

As the stay order was given till December 28, 2020, the government again requested the HC to extend the order further. However, the bench wanted to know from the government why it was seeking extension of the order without any specific reasons. The matter was posted to January 7 for next hearing.

