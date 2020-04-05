Why exclude us from COVID-19 meet: Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday questioned his party’s exclusion from the Prime Minister’s COVID-19 video conference of parliamentarians, and termed this as an ‘tauheen’ (insult) to the people of Hyderabad and Aurangabad, from where the party won.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would interact with the floor leaders of political parties with more than five representatives in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Taking to Twitter, Mr Owaisi said, “@PMOIndia this is tauheen of the proud people of Aurangabad & Hyderabad. Are they lesser humans because they chose @aimim_national? Pls explain why they're not worthy of your kind attention? As MPs it's our job to represent to you the economic & humanitarian misery of our people (sic).” Mr. Owaisi said that he and his party colleague Imtiaz Jaleel were elected by people of Hyderabad and Aurangabad respectively so that they could represent the issues of constituents.

“Now, we're being denied an audience with His Highness. Hyd has 93 active #COVID19 cases, I want to put forth our ideas on how we can fight this pandemic & identify areas where we're lacking,” he tweeted.