Why does BJP feel threatened by KCR’s family: Kavitha

HYDERABAD

09 January 2022 21:30 IST

MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha has asked Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as to why the BJP feels so threatened by the family of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao when people of Telangana were happy with the development in the State.

Reacting to Mr. Sarma’s criticism of the Chief Minister, she tweeted reminding that the BJP had lost deposits in 107 constituencies in the 2018 Assembly polls in Telangana. “Himanta Ji, your remarks today once again restated the intent of BJP to erase the glorious history of Telangana. I wonder, why you and your party are so threatened with idea of unity?” she asked in her tweet.

She reminded how the BJP has forgotten its promises. The unemployment rate of India has been scaling up and is at 8% now while the TRS government has generated over 1.3 lakh jobs so far and continues to create avenues. “The initiatives of Hon’ble CM KCR Garu like #RaituBandhu , #KalyanaLaxmi and #MissionBhageeradha have been a testimony for entire country, if you look up for these schemes, you’ll find some similar projects,” she said while mocking “Fun fact, your party renamed these schemes of Telangana Govt.”

Advertising

Advertising