‘Why did TRS MLA admit himself to a private hospital?

Malkajgiri MP and TPCC working president A. Revanth Reddy said the government’s tall claims on providing best facilities at Gandhi Hospital were exposed after TRS MLA from Jangaon got admitted to a private hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

Mr. Reddy was speaking at a protest programme organised by the Telangna State Union of Working Journalists (TUWJ) at Basheerbagh in memory of journalist D. Manoj Kumar, who died of the virus recently. He said the MLA should have gone to Gandhi Hospital to increase confidence of people and the doctors.

Mr. Reddy said the government should explain how it was spending ₹3.5 lakh on each COVID patient while the doctors and nurses were complaining of inadequate facilities. The death of Manoj and his final messages showed poor conditions in the State’s only COVID hospital, he said.

He also handed over a cheque for ₹2 lakh to the journalists’ welfare fund. IJU president K. Sreenivas Reddy, ex-PCI member K. Amarnath, TUWJ general secretary, Virahat Ali and IJU leaders Majeed and Y. Narender Reddy were present.