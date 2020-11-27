Hyderabad

27 November 2020 00:42 IST

32-minute documentary brings alive terrible times during the monsoons

The scary sounds of swirling waters, the wailing men and women, the words of wisdom have been brought alive in a documentary that gives a perspective on the October floods in Hyderabad. Called “Why Did Hyderabad Drown”, the 32-minute documentary brings alive the terrible times during the monsoons.

“We made it so that people can see it and understand the problem in correct perspective. Unless individuals get to know the problem if they buy properties on lake beds and near water bodies, this trend will continue,” said Cheeli Janardhan, who teaches at the University of Hyderabad.

The documentary is a collaborative effort of University of Hyderabad and Confederation of Voluntary Associations (COVA).

“We will use the documentary to make people understand the problem of encroachment and how it impacts life of ordinary people. We want it to be an election issue and make the contesting candidates commit to the policies and actions to prevent further encroachments,” says Mazher Hussain of COVA at a news conference and screening session in the city on Thursday.

Election Watch

Some of the civil rights groups have also teamed up to create an Election Watch GHMC to aid the Election Commission of India carry out free and fair elections. The group aims to create voter awareness as well as help the polling staff on election day.

Among the list of demands made by the civil society groups include: Constitution and functioning of Area Sabhas and Ward Committees that will also include genuine RWA and civil society representatives. Ward Development plans in consultation with Ward level RWA / Community groups. Recognition of United Federation of Residential Welfare Associations (UFERWAS) as the nodal agency for all RWA activity / community engagement. Constitution of advisory committees for women, youth, senior citizens and eminent citizens as per the new Municipal Act and efficient redressal of grievances.