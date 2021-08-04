Hyderabad

‘Why Delhi lawyers when AG and GPs are here?’

AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan Kumar   | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan Kumar has questioned whether Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has lost faith in the Advocate General and other legal officers to fight cases while engaging the services of lawyers from New Delhi.

In a statement here, he said that the High Court questioned the release of ₹ 58 crore for fighting the contempt cases, predominantly filed against the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and few other officers. “Why is the government engaging lawyers from New Delhi by paying huge amounts of fees when Advocate General, Additional AG, GPs and AGPs were supposed to fight on behalf of the government?”

Bureaucrats were the custodians of the Constitution but in Telangana some of them were blindly dancing to KCR’s tunes, he alleged. “There are 290 contempt cases filed against the Chief Secretary and taxpayers’ money cannot be used for his cases.”


