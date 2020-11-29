Why can’t old city become new city, asks Bandi

What we are seeing is outward calm, says the State BJP chief

Telangana BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday said his party was determined to remove the old city from the clutches of the Majlis party to convert it into a "new city" and attract industries and IT companies from the Hi-Tec City to provide employment opportunities for the youth living in the area.

"Why is Metro Rail not allowed into the old city? Why are firms not setting up offices or factories there? Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Majlis MP Asaduddin Owaisi hold so many midnight meetings, so why don't they discuss works to improve roads and drains there?" he questioned, while addressing a doctors’ meeting held as part of the ongoing GHMC poll campaign.

The BJP was not against any community and was for providing equal opportunities but would stand and fight if there is any injustice in the polity to the majority community like not providing quota for the economically weaker sections among the forward castes in TS.

"How long will the Majlis have to be mollycoddled? Is that the only manner in which peace can be ensured in the city? What we are seeing is outward calm as there are several illegal migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan reared and protected by the MIM." he charged.

The BJP leader claimed that his charge of illegal stay of Rohingya was proved right with the police admitting to filing of 80 cases and it was a fact the Home Minister himself had opened 108 shelters for them. "If we get a majority in GHMC we will give a free hand for the police within 24 hours to weed out the illegal migrants and also ensure who had fled their ancestral homes in fear in the old city, return and re-settle in the same place,"

Criticising Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for trying to create a scare among people about law and order issues, he asked if there were any communal riots in the BJP-ruled States or when Article 370 was removed or after the Ayodhya judgment. "Who is interested in creating trouble?" he wondered.

Mr. Sanjay claimed the low level political discourse in TS was courtesy KCR for the kind of vituperative language he had been using against political opponents under the guise of "self-respect" and "sentiment". "I am only repaying him back in the same tone and tenor as 'guru-dakshina'," he said.

KCR can''t be lying about not receiving funds from the Centre on his problems and takes credit for others. He should explain what his government did or did not do in the last five years for GHMC. The MP said he was ready to canvas for TRS if the Government publishes a list of beneficiaries of ₹10,000 cash compensation in each division.