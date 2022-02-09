‘Why are you ridiculing people of Telangana?’

HYDERABAD

09 February 2022 22:46 IST

Minister for Finance Harish Rao questions PM

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao questioned the rationale behind the comments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the division of Andhra Pradesh.

“Even without complete majority for the BJP, despite opposition by Congress and other parties, Agriculture Bills were passed with voice vote. Is it right? Is it constitutional? How the AP Reorganisation Bill which has support of 33 parties, ruling and opposition parties was not justified? Is it right to ridicule the aspiration of 4 crore people of Telangana?” asked Mr. Harish Rao on Twitter.

“Will Telangana be unified with Andhra Pradesh again? These doubts are cropping up with the comments made by the Prime Minister,” commented Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav while participating in a protest in the city.

“We mark our protest against the insensitive remarks of PM Modi Ji in # Parliament. Talangana is a reality because of the fight put up by the people of the State. It was the sheer grit and certitude of people that made all political parties support us in creating Telangana,” said MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla in the Twitter in the morning.

“People of Telangana have come together to unanimously reject PM Modi Ji’s remarks on the formation of our beloved Telangana. The PM’s insensitivity towards the Telangana state have hurt the feelings of our people & the families of those martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice of life fighting for Telangana,” she said in the Twitter in the evening.