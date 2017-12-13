‘Why are Telangana people’s poets ignored?’

Absence of invitations to Telangana poets like Gaddar, Andesri, Goreti Venkanna, Vimalakka, Tirumal Rao and Jaya Bheem for the World Telugu Conference is an insult to Telangana and reflects the mindset of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the Congress party has said.

At a press conference here, Telangana Congress chief spokesperson Dasoju Sravan questioned as to why those poets, who led the Telangana Movement with the inspiring songs and contributed to richness of Telangana literature, were not invited while invitations were sent to some poets living in the USA and Australia on a silver plate.

Mr. Sravan alleged that the TRS Government was wasting over ₹ 50 crore of public money to boost the image of the Chief Minister in the name of World Telugu Conference and there was no seriousness about promotion of Telugu language.

He pointed out that the same TRS leaders had objected to conduct of World Telugu Conference in 2012. “Is it not the hypocrisy of KCR,” he asked.

He charged that World Telugu Conference had nothing to do with the promotion of Telugu language and the TRS government was preparing another platform to organise an event. Over 4,000 farmers had committed suicide under KCR rule while several jobless youth ended their lives. Holding an event to promote KCR and divert people’s attention from basic issues was the main aim of the conference, he said.