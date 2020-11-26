Why are SEC, police helpless on provocative BJP, MIM speeches: Uttam

‘BJP and MIM are helping each other to polarise voters’

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy questioned the helplessness of the State Election Commission and the police in not taking a serious note on the provocative statements of BJP and MIM leaders during GHMC campaign.

“I am surprised as to how the State Election Commission and the State government is not interfering to stop this provocative campaign,” he said while demanding that both the communal parties be barred from participating in the GHMC elections. He also said that the SEC appears to have become defunct.

The TPCC chief along with former Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir, AICC secretary Madhu Yashki Goud spoke to the reporters after releasing two brochures and a pamphlet on the contribution of Congress governments in development of Hyderabad, and the failures of TRS regime.

Mr. Reddy claimed both the BJP and MIM are helping each other to polarise voters and reminded the allegations made by MIM's West Bengal unit president Anwar Pasha who resigned from the party accusing party president Aasduddin Owaisi of helping the BJP win West Bengal polls in the same way as it helped the saffron party come to power in Bihar.

He said the BJP leaders from outside the city are making provocative statements and so is the MIM. He slammed MIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi for his remarks on the memorials of former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao and ex-Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao and said they are great leaders who served the country.

Mr. Shabbir Ali said that the Congress party has invested ₹1 lakh crore in Hyderabad from 2004-2014 to build world-class infrastructure. He reminded that the international airport, Outer Ring Road, Metro Rail, PVNR Expressway, Krishna and Godavari river water for Hyderabad, flyovers, development of IT corridors all were conceived and created by the Congress governments.

He said instead of asking BJP to explain why the Union Ministers did not visit flood affected areas, Minister K.T. Rama Rao should explain why the Chief Minister did not visit even one place in the city and confined himself to Pragati Bhavan.