‘Why a particular community?’

HYDERABAD

17 June 2020 23:37 IST

The CJ asked the Advocate-General why majority of the victims of alleged police excesses were from a particular community. Was the minority community targeted, the CJ sought to know, observing that it was a subtle but a vital issue. Even as the AG denied police having done so, the CJ said 99% policemen would be doing good but even 0.01% of them indulging in dereliction of duties could not be permitted.

