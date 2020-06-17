Hyderabad

‘Why a particular community?’

The CJ asked the Advocate-General why majority of the victims of alleged police excesses were from a particular community. Was the minority community targeted, the CJ sought to know, observing that it was a subtle but a vital issue. Even as the AG denied police having done so, the CJ said 99% policemen would be doing good but even 0.01% of them indulging in dereliction of duties could not be permitted.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 18, 2020 12:40:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/why-a-particular-community/article31855321.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY