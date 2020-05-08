Who said Hyderabad is locked down?

Hyderabad was back to near normalcy on Friday as more shops have opened up and vehicular traffic picked leading to traffic slowdown as the enforcement of COVID-19 lockdown has slackened.

“The law takes its own course. We are enforcing normal traffic rules,” said a traffic police official at Khairatabad, where traffic lights have been switched on after nearly 45 days. Traffic is being allowed on a few of the flyovers in the city which were closed during the lockdown Phase 1 and 2. A few hospitals put out banners about resumption of Outpatient Consulting (OPD) for a limited number of hours during daytime.

While GO-64 issued on Thursday allowed e-commerce for all commodities in orange and green zones, online stores are sticking to sale and supply essentials. “It is a relief that I got to open my shop. There was no problem for coming here and I am planning to shut shop and return home by 4.30 p.m.,” said Waseem Khan who lives inside the Golconda fort and has a shop dealing with welding-gas cylinders in Kantareddy Nagar.

Hardware stores, electrical shops, bakeries and a few electronic goods shops were open in the city. The new lockdown regulations allow opening of all individual shops with a caveat that the adjacent ones should stay shut. The result could be seen on the roads with heavy flow of traffic and the police enquiries limited to traffic rule violations. By 11 a.m. on Friday, there were traffic congestions at Panjagutta, Paradise, Shaikpet, Banjara Hills Road no 1 and many other places. At Panjagutta, the triggering factor was turning the junction into a massive roundabout.

The change in the mood of the city could be seen at liquor outlets where a long line of people waited to buy the goods.

However, by evening the city returned to a grim lockdown mode as vehicles disappeared from the road and police enforced the evening curfew. “We are counselling people and letting them go. Today, we booked 130 cases till now and seized 100 vehicles as the drivers were not wearing masks or two persons were riding the vehicle,” informed Balaswamy, a police official attached to Langer Houz PS.