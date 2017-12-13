White paper demanded on vacancies

All India BC Welfare Association president and LB Nagar MLA R. Krishnaiah has demanded that the government fill up thousands of vacant posts in various departments as there was severe shortage of officers and employees in all the departments, particularly after the creation of new districts.

Addressing “Nirudyoga Garjana” (Roar of Unemployed) at the A.V. College Grounds here, Mr. Krishnaiah said that there were 1200 vacancies in Group-I, 2,000 in Group-II, 8,000 in Group-III and 35,000 clerical posts in Group-IV services and demanded that the government immediately issue notification for the same.

He said that all the district offices wore a deserted look due to lack of staff and files have piled up and nothing was moving in the government at the lower level. For example, there was only one warden for three to four welfare hostels.

Moreover, the Government has created 21 new districts, 125 new mandals, 25 RDO offices and police stations across the state and the staff needed for the work here should be finalised immediately.

Mr. Krishnaiah said there were more than two lakh vacancies in the government sector and in the Education Department itself 40,000 people have retired in recent times in addition to thousands of vacancies. He wanted the government to release a white paper on the vacancies in each department and also the list of vacant posts arising out of retirement in the last three years. The meeting was organised by the Telangana Unemployed Joint Action Committee (TUJAC).