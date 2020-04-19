Whisky-making on hold, distilleries turn to hand rubs

Distilleries which manufactured alcoholic beverages such as whisky are now manufacturing sanitisers. Around 13 distilleries in Telangana which have Ethanol or Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) at their disposal were ordered to manufacture hand sanitisers to be supplied to the government.

After the lockdown was announced, officials of the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) officials granted permission to distilleries registered with Telangana Prohibition and Excise department to manufacture the product. The permission lasts 30 days, unless extended.

“The manufacturer will supply to government or government institutions in the State of Telangana only, and no part of it shall be supplied outside the State without any suitable permission from government of Telangana,” read the conditions. Excise officials said the distilleries are not manufacturing alcoholic beverages.

More companies to join in

The number of companies which manufacture hand sanitisers could increase as demand for the product is expected to rise as industries resume operations. Officials in the Health department said that the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has passed directions to augment availability of hand sanitisers during and after lockdown.

Till date, around 88 companies in the State were permitted to manufacture the product. Officials in the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) said they pro-actively asked some pharmaceutical companies to take up production of alcohol-based hand rubs in the past month.

The communication from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs states that the demand for hand sanitisers will increase manifold when many industries open after Tuesday. It cites revised guidelines issued by Ministry of Home Affairs, which lists out some activities which would be allowed with effect from April 20 subject to strict compliance of existing guidelines on lock down measures.

“As the demand for sanitisers would increase from April 20 with the opening of various sectors, the State Governments and UT Administrations are requested to take appropriate measures to ensure the adequate production or availability of Ethyl Alcohol or Ethanol or ENA to the manufacturers of hand sanitiser, an essential material in the fight against coronavirus or COVID-19,” the communication states.

DCA officials said they have already granted permission to 80 companies in the past one month. “The permissions are granted, provided they comply with the World Health Organisation’s norms. We cross-check by visiting the facilities,” an official said. The facility, equipment available and work conditions are checked before accoridng permission.

“The firms inform us daily the number of hand rubs they have manufactured. Currently, we have sufficient stock and they are waiting for orders to be placed. In fact, after due clearances, a company from here supplied the products to neighbouring States,” said another official from the DCA.