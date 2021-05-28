‘Where is my Leg Piece’, KTR receives bizarre tweet

Hyderabad

Not happy with his biryani, man drags Minister

Bizzare tweets are not new to celebrities but asking a Minister for “Leg Piece” and “Extra Masala” in his biryani is just stretching the limits.

Twitter-savvy IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao was sort of blamed by a twitter user for food delivery app Zomato not taking his Biryani preference seriously. KTR was also dragged into his disappointment with a question “Is this the way to serve people”? Though pulling KTR into the controversy was ridiculous, the tweet generated some fun on the net with trollers and others responding with their typical funny comments.

Thotakuri Raghupathi, who was disappointed over the biryani he was served, tweeted to Zomato and tagged @KTRTRS along to express his dissent. Sharing the picture of the biryani, the twitter user said the supplier did not heed to his request for “extra masala” and a “leg piece.” And he ended his agony with a comment ‘I didn’t get any of them, is this the way to serve people.’

An amused KTR responded asking as to why he was tagged in the post. “And why am I tagged on this brother? What did you expect me to do?” KTR’s tweet read. And then a series of funny comments followed with some taking on Raghupathi and some requesting the Minister to answer the question raised in the tweet.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi too, joined with a remark loaded with wit “@KTRoffice must immediately respond. “must say that @MinisterKTR & his team have been responding to the medical needs of people during this pandemic mashallah.”

However, the unexpected response from the Minister and the comments seem to have unnerved Raghupathi who deleted the tweet but not before a few thousands liking it.