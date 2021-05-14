Where are BJP national leaders, asks MLA

‘Do they visit Telangana only for elections?’

Sangareddy MLA, T. Jayaprakash Reddy has lambasted the Telangana BJP leaders asking them whether their national leaders visit Telangana only for elections or also to help people in crisis.

Accusing the Central government of failing the nation on Covid issue, he asked the state BJP leaders whether they had the guts to question their Central leadership on shortage of oxygen and Remdesivir injections in Telangana.

Speaking to reporters, he said the short-sightedness of Central and State governments had led to the present unprecedented crisis. Instead of indulging in political talk the governments should at least concentrate on mitigating people’s concerns. If Modi was 75% responsible, KCR was 25% responsible for the present medical crisis in the State, he argued.

The Sangareddy MLA supported the lockdown decision and said people’s lives more important at this stage, and the government should come to the rescue of people who are denied livelihood during the lockdown. Providing food and health was the responsibility of the state, he said.

Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy said he would provide two ambulances to be kept ready at Gandhi Bhavan for people in need and they would be ready in two days.

This is part of Rahul Gandhi Cares outreach to Covid patients as per the call given by Mr Rahul Gandhi and TPCC president, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy.

He said Congress would contest in Huzurabad if Eatala Rajender resigned forcing a by-poll. There should be no doubt in it, he said saying Telangana Rashtra Samithi settle their issue with its MLA.