When will you appoint Women Commission chairperson, HC asks State

Telangana High Court on Monday directed the State government to inform it within a week how much time was required to appoint the chairperson for State Women Commission.

Hearing a PIL plea, a division bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy said statutory bodies like Women Commission should not be left without chairpersons. It directed Advocate-General B.S. Prasad to inform the court when the government would appoint State Women Commission chairperson.

Regulapati Ramya Rao of Arepally in Karimnagar, who filed the petition, stated that since completion of the term of Tripurana Venkataratnam in July 2018, no person was appointed in the post. She contended that 45 complaints were pending before the Commission but the government had not taken any steps to fill up the chairperson post.

As a result, the complainants were deprived of justice for long. She said that even National Women Commission chairperson Rekha Sharma took up the matter with Telangana Chief Secretary. Yet no action was taken so far, she stated.

Online classes in Urdu

In another PIL petition, the bench sought to know from the AG as to why the government had not taken steps to conduct online classes for school students in Urdu. Hearing the plea filed by a citizen Md. Abdul Sami, the bench observed that online classes to Urdu medium students should be conducted in Urdu only.

Mr. Sami, in his petition, stated that there was no mention of Urdu medium in the circular relating to online classes issued by School Education Commissioner. He sought a direction to the government to hold online classes in Urdu medium. The matter was posted to October 12 for next hearing.