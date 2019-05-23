In Telangana, candidates who lost Assembly elections emerged victorious

The Lok Sabha elections in Telangana threw up interesting results. Many candidates who lost in the recent State Assembly elections emerged victorious in parliamentary polls upstaging the candidates fielded by ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi which swept the Assembly elections only in last December. In a span of four months, people’s mood changed when State went to Lok Sabha polls in the first phase in April.

Soyam Bapurao contested from Boath constituency on Congress ticket and lost in the December 2018 Assembly election. He quit Congress to join BJP and emerged victorious from Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency with a majority of over 58,000 votes.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar who contested unsuccessfully as BJP candidates in 2014 and 2018 Assembly elections has won from Karimnagar by defeating TRS heavy weight B. Vinod Kumar with a margin of over 89,000 votes.

G. Kishan Reddy, senior BJP leader who contested from Amberpet Assembly constituency in 2018 and lost, was fielded by the BJP from Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat. He defeated Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav, son of Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, with a convincing margin.

A. Revanth Reddy, State Congress working president tipped to win the recent Assembly election, lost to TRS candidate from Kodangal constituency in Vikarabad district. He had his sweet revenge when he took a gamble and contested from Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat to take on TRS candidate Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, son-in-law of TRS Minister C. Malla Reddy, and won the seat in a keenly fought election.

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy is another Congress leader who contested from Nalgonda Assembly constituency in 2018 and lost but turned victorious in the Lok Sabha election. He got elected from Bhongir Lok Sabha seat against his TRS opponent Boora Narsiah Goud.

Former TDP MP Nama Nageswara Rao, who contested from Khammam Assembly constituency on Telugu Desam ticket and lost, changed loyalties and joined TRS in the last minute and bagged the party ticket to contest from Khammam Lok Sabha constituency. He defeated Congress candidate Renuka Choudhary.

Netha Borlakunta Venkatesh contested as Congress candidate from Chennur SC constituency in the December Assembly elections and lost. But lady luck smiled on him in Lok Sabha elections when he switched parties and joined TRS to contest as its candidate from Peddapalli Lok Sabha seat over his Congress opponent Dr. Agam Chandrasekhar.

State Congress president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy is an exception though. He was elected to State Assembly from Huzurabad Assembly constituency. He entered the fray as Congress candidate from Nalgonda Parliamentary constituency and defeated his TRS opponent Vemireddy Narasimha Reddy in the Lok Sabha elections.