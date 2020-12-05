When saffron surge turned social media into a war zone

Memes, jokes on renaming Hyderabadi biryani, city’s IPL team widely shared

The saffron surge on Friday morning turned social media into no-holds-barred war zone as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election results began trickling in. It began when the first trends were aired by national channels that showed the Bharatiya Janata Party leading in an unbelievable 88 wards. The trend continued till 12 noon.

The cheering and celebrations began in the right earnest in Mumbai when BJP biggie Kirit Somaiya tweeted: “Hyderabad me jeet hamari hai, agle saal Mumbai ki bari hai’. Even Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took potshots at the Congress, saying BJP is entering new territories when the trend showed the party was leading in 72 seats.

Calling the celebrations premature, social media user Aslam Zaid tweeted: “34 lakh ballot votes yet to be counted. BJP took lead in 1920 postal votes and national media declared them winners. Zara sabar rakho baba, yeh Hyderabad hai yahan dulhe ka dastar aaqir mein bichta…!! (Have patience. This is Hyderabad, where the groom’s food is dished out at the end).

As the national media splashed the news of BJP’s good showing, dozens of memes as well as jokes were shared on social media, ranging from renaming Hyderabad’s biryani to renaming the Indian Premier League team. However, the memes didn’t age well as the results started trickling in by 1 p.m. But the 1375% increase in seat shares of BJP changed the social media mood to we-told-you-so in the BJP camp, while the TRS swung to incumbency-worked-against-us trope.

As the last of the results trickled in, there were three parties claiming victory and celebrating with their cadre.