When in power, Congress to cut fuel prices: Jagga Reddy

Hyderabad

18 December 2021 21:40 IST

As part of the Congress party’s Jan Jagaran Abhiyan across the country against rising inflation, Sangareddy legislator and TPCC working president Jayaprakash Reddy led a huge rally in the district on Saturday.

Accompanied by Congress leaders of the district and people’s representatives, Mr. Jagga Reddy charged the BJP government with enjoying increasing the fuel prices even as people suffered a lot due to falling incomes in the pandemic. “Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have been raising this issue in Parliament but it fell on deaf ears of the BJP government,” he said.

Accusing the TRS government of equally failing in controlling prices, he said that the State government has not reduced VAT on fuel prices when other States did the same to lessen the burden on the poor and middle class.

He added that Mr. Rahul Gandhi promised to reduce fuel prices once the Congress comes back to power and he would never go back on his word. The Gandhi family never fails to honours its commitment, he said, recalling how Telangana was created by Sonia Gandhi despite opposition.

He said that the BJP was only interested in votes in the name of God and TRS was following suit by raising the Telangana sentiment to fool people on its failures. Both governments have colluded now to cheat farmers without buying paddy.

He said that people vote for parties expecting them to work in the interests of the society and not use the name of God or region to exploit the sentiments.