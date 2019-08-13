When hope fades away

Parked outside the traffic police station and Charminar police station are six SUVs, one a Rapid Action Force troop-carrier and a towing truck. Jostling hawkers, beggars and tourists trying to click selfies complete the picture of the 400-odd-year-old national monument. Any hope about the Charminar Pedestrianisation Project bringing about a dramatic change in the area appears highly exaggerated. “This is a decades-old problem. We need to consider issues like livelihood and economy of the area before implementing a solution. The proposal is still under consideration,” said a Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) official, when asked about creating a 50-foot no-hawker zone around the Charminar. The 50-foot no-hawker zone is a planned second cordon to improve tourist and visitor experience near the monument.

The GHMC has installed hydraulic bollards on the northern side of Charminar just yards away from Gulzar Houz.

“We plan to install them on all the four sides to restrict traffic flow. Even two-wheelers that can be seen near Sardar Mahal and Laad Bazaar area will not be able to use the road once we install the bollards,” said the GHMC official. “We are creating alternative paths to help residents who live in the by-lanes near Charminar,” clarified the official.

“This is news to me. We have not given permission nor were we taken into confidence about the new hydraulic bollards,” said Milan Kumar Chauley, Superintending Archaeologist of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Strangely, while the Charminar is under the custody of the ASI, the area around is under the ambit of city administration. The civic body and the national organisation have not been on the same page. A few months ago when a chunk of plaster on the south-west minaret fell, the two organisations blamed each other. While the civic body blamed it on lack of maintenance, the ASI blamed it on the level of noise and vibrations created during the pedestrianisation process.

Incidentally, The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill-2018, which allowed public utilities to breach the 100-metre prohibited zone, has lapsed and has not been introduced in the current session of the Parliament.

“We have drawn up a plan to rehabilitate the hawkers. One of the floors of the multi-level parking will be allotted to hawkers to sell their wares. This will ease the pressure and reduce the number of vendors around Charminar,” said the GHMC official.

The road between Gulzar Houz and Charminar and Shahalibanda is also the path of the annual religious processions for Mahankali Jatara, Ganesha festival and Muharram.