Wheelchairs donated for use at railway stations

30 June 2021 18:51 IST

Leo Club of Hyderabad Seniors and Youth Auxiliary of Lions Club of Hyderabad presented 50 wheelchairs to South Central Railway (SCR) at Secunderabad Railway Station, as part of its golden jubilee celebration on Tuesday.

General Manager Gajanan Mallya received the wheelchairs for use at MMTS railway stations by senior citizens and disabled passengers. The voluntary organisations had also assisted the railway authorities in various relief activities such as distribution of food packets during the operation of ‘Shramik Special’ trains, apart from helping porters and stranded passengers at the stations.

Lions Club of Hyderabad president Shyam Gupta said the wheelchairs are being donated in the memory of late Lion Ashok Kumar, a press release said.

