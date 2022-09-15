WhatsApp workshop for restaurant owners

To help improve their online presence

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 15, 2022 21:15 IST

Messaging app WhatsApp in collaboration with the National Restaurants Association of India conducted an educational workshop at the Indian Restaurant Conclave 2022, which was organised here recently, for small and medium restaurant owners.

The objective was to educate the restaurant community on adopting technology and digital tools to reinvent their operations and cater to the evolving needs of their customers. In a release on Thursday, WhatsApp said the focus was on training restaurant owners about building a digital presence on its Business App to help better manage incoming leads and queries, build their products/services showcase and market to key audiences using online tools.

“We look forward to more such initiatives in the future,” founder of NRAI, Hyderabad Chapter Saaz Mehmood said.

