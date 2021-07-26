What UNESCO tag means for Ramappa Temple

Hyderabad

26 July 2021 23:24 IST

‘It will galvanise national and international tourism not historical sites in Telangana’

As the euphoria of inscription of Ramappa Temple as a UNESCO World Heritage Site spreads, it’s natural to question what the tag would mean. Will it lead to the world body giving the temple authorities more money? Will the UNESCO have a say in how the temple is run? Questions like this are being asked by lay people. But what is the truth?

“It will galvanise national and international tourism not only to Ramappa but other historical sites in Telangana,” says B.V. Papa Rao of Kakatiya Heritage Trust, who successfully steered the nomination of the Kakatiya-era temple to the coveted tag. A higher number of tourists automatically translates into better amenities and more money for the community where the heritage site is located.

According to a report, the number of foreign as well as domestic visitors has gone up by more than 10% after Ahmedabad clinched the World Heritage City tag in 2017.

“Once a site is inscribed on the World Heritage List, the resulting prestige often helps raise awareness among citizens and governments for heritage preservation. Greater awareness leads to a general rise in the level of the protection and conservation given to heritage properties. A country may also receive financial assistance and expert advice from the World Heritage Committee to support activities for the preservation of its sites,” reads a UNESCO statement.

The funding ranges from $75,000 received for a management plan for Hampi under World Heritage Site in Danger to $10,000 assistance for installing signage within the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway World Heritage site.

The inscribed site also gains protection under Geneva Convention against destruction during war.

But the prestige associated with a heritage tag can just as easily by stripped by the world body leading to a setback to local infrastructure. At this edition of the meeting, Liverpool was deleted from the world heritage list. “Due to the irreversible loss of attributes conveying the outstanding universal value of the property,” said the world body about, ‘Liverpool — Maritime Mercantile City’.